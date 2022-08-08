Uno Minda Q1 PAT surges six-fold to Rs 150 cr

Auto components maker Uno Minda on Monday reported a six-fold jump in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 150 crore for the three months to June.

The company had reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 25 crore in the first quarter of the previous financial year.

The company said it registered the highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue at Rs 2,555 crore in the June quarter of this fiscal, up 59 per cent from Rs 1,603 crore in the corresponding period of FY 2021-22.

Uno Minda said it has witnessed growth in almost all its businesses, specially the alloy wheel division, and has logged a higher growth compared to the industry's year-on-year volume expansion of 37 per cent.

The April-June period was impacted by the Delta COVID-19 wave, adversely impacting the industry volumes, the firm said.

The company bagged orders from EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) having annual peak revenues of Rs 470 crore, while the total peak annual value for orders received from EV OEMs till date stands at Rs 980 crore.

''Having seen some challenging times for the last couple of years, the auto industry is now poised to grow with the gradual ease in supply side constraints, an array of new launches across the OEMs and product segments, higher acceptance and penetration of EVs in the market. The company is well-placed to ride this new wave of growth with its diversified product portfolio,'' said Nirmal K Minda, CMD, Uno Minda.

''The company has strengthened its existing businesses with increased kit value... at the same time has successfully ventured into new technology products,'' its CFO Sunil Bohra said.

