HPCL shares fall nearly 5 pc after disappointing June quarter earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:12 IST
Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Monday dropped nearly 5 per cent after the firm reported its highest-ever quarterly net loss of Rs 10,196.94 crore in the June quarter.

The stock fell 4.65 per cent to end at Rs 239.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, the stock declined 6.22 per cent to Rs 235.10.

On the NSE, it tanked 4.64 per cent to settle at Rs 239.05 apiece.

In terms of traded volume, 6.21 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 1.59 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

On Saturday, HPCL reported its highest ever quarterly net loss of Rs 10,196.94 crore in the June quarter as a freeze on petrol and diesel price revision wiped away record refining margins.

A standalone net loss of Rs 10,196.94 crore during April-June compares to a net profit of Rs 1,795 crore in the same period a year back, according to a company's filing with the stock exchanges.

