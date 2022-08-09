Left Menu

U.S. FAA approves first 787 Dreamliner for delivery since 2021 -sources

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2022 04:02 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 04:02 IST
U.S. FAA approves first 787 Dreamliner for delivery since 2021 -sources

The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday approved the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner for delivery since May 2021, sources told Reuters.

The plane is set to be delivered to American Airlines as early as Wednesday, the airline confirmed to Reuters. American said the plane "will be delivered from Charleston and is expected to enter commercial service in the coming weeks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States
3
Hubble snaps celestial cloudscape in the Orion Nebula: Check out this mesmerizing pic

Hubble snaps celestial cloudscape in the Orion Nebula: Check out this mesmer...

 Global
4
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022