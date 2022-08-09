China shares close up as energy, renewable energy stocks shine

Left Menu

China shares edged up on Tuesday, led by energy and renewable energy stocks, while gains were capped as COVID-19 outbreaks and tensions with the United States weighed on sentiment. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2%, to 4,156.29, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,247.43 points.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2%, to 4,156.29, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,247.43 points. The Hang Seng index fell 0.2%, to 20,003.44, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4%, to 6,794.77 points.

** Energy stocks rose nearly 3%, with coal miners up 3.5%. ** The new energy sector climbed 2.2%, with photovoltaic firms surging 3.2% and new energy cars up 1.1%.

** Data showed China's overall passenger car sales in July jumped 20.1% from a year earlier to 1.84 million, and sales of electric cars accounted for 26.4% of the total and increased 117.3%. ** The Chinese army said on Tuesday it continued to hold military drills and exercises in the seas and airspace around the island of Taiwan, with a focus on blockades and resupply logistics.

** Defence shares added 2.2%. ** Semiconductors added roughly 1% after posting the biggest gains in two years last week, as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan heightened tensions with the U.S.

** "Sustained policy support and an improving macroeconomic environment are supportive of a gradual recovery in Chinese equities," Carlos Casanova, senior economist, Asia at UBP, said in a note. ** However, "that does not preclude potential downside risks, which are predominantly concentrated around China's 'Dynamic Zero-COVID' strategy," he added.

** China reported COVID outbreaks across the country on Tuesday, from growing clusters in tropical Hainan to Xinjiang in the west and new cases in far-flung Tibet. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat as investors eyed U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday that will likely yield clues to any further aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.

** Hong Kong may consider waiving extra stamp duty on homes for mainland Chinese buyers, Regina Ip, convenor of the government's advisory Executive Council told Bloomberg. ** Hong Kong's government, however, said there are no discussions to relax the property stamp duty.

** Shares of Hong Kong property developers ended higher, with New World Development Co and Sun Hung Kai Properties both up more than 2%.

