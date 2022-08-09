CMD lauds exceptional contribution by women fraternity of RINL

Silver Jubilee of WIPS (Forum for Women in Public Sector) formation day was celebrated in VSP today in a grand manner. Addressing the women employees of RINL, Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL-VSP in his address, lauded the exceptional contribution by the women fraternity of RINL in turning around the company after six years of making losses." I am very happy to note that Women in Public Sector (WIPS) of RINL, which was established in 1997 has completed 25 long and successful years and is celebrating silver Jubilee this year", Shri Atul Bhatt said. He congratulated all the women employees of RINL on this special occasion and appreciated them for their active role in improving the awareness on the role of women in the society.

Shri Atul Bhatt congratulated Ms.PV Sindhu, for bagging the prestigious gold at the Commonwealth Games in Badminton women' singles competition and said that it is matter of pride for entire RINL family that Ms. PV Sindhu is the brand ambassador of RINL.

Shri Atul Bhatt complimented Ms. Sheela Priyadarsini, Chief General Manager & head of the department -Materials Management, RINL for efficiently handling the extremely complex supply chain management of steel plant. "It is heartening to note that more number of women are joining RINL and it is a matter of pride to note that women are increasingly and gradually seen marching into domains which were once reserved only for men like the armed forces.I would like to compliment WIPS of RINL for their active role in improving the awareness about the role of women in society and the various programmes they undertake for this cause.", Shri Atul Bhatt added.

Shri Atul Bhatt thanked Dr.GitanjaliBatmanabane for her gracious presence and said that her presence and message will certainly inspire the women participants to scale greater height in professional life.

The Guest of honour, Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane, Pro-Vice Chancellor, GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research(GIMSR) highlighted the need for women to develop the culture of courage to encounter the difficulties being faced in society for success in their life. She said that India is known for youngest population and next gen women would play a dominant role in variety of fields. Dr.Gitanjali Batmanabane, Shri Atul Bhatt and Directors of RINL felicitated some of the women employees of RINL and also gave prizes to winners of various competitions held on the occasion.

