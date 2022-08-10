NHPC profit rises 7 pc to Rs 1,053 cr in Apr-Jun quarter

State-run NHPC on Wednesday posted over 7 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,053.76 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the power producer was Rs 982.86 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 2,990.86 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,586.91 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)