Jindal Steel and Power's Kapil Mantri among top 40 finance professionals in India

Kapil Mantri, Executive Vice President at Jindal Steel and Power, has been awarded along with the top 40 finance professionals of the country in an event organised by Businessworld magazine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 17:51 IST
Jindal Steel and Power's Kapil Mantri amongst top 40 finance professionals in India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kapil Mantri, Executive Vice President at Jindal Steel and Power, has been awarded along with the top 40 finance professionals of the country in an event organised by Businessworld magazine. Mantri was awarded for his contribution at Jindal Steel and Power, besides in the field of Merger and Acquisitions and Finance.

He leads corporate strategy, merger and acquisition, acquisitions under IBC, new business development, mineral auctions and fundraising, among various responsibilities at JSPL. Mantri holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from the National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal. He did his MBA from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. He is also an alumnus of Darden School of Business, University of Virginia.

Besides, Mantri is a managing committee member of the industry body PHDCCI and Chairperson of the Power Generation Task Force at another industry body Assocham. He is the founding member of Maharaja Agrasen Medical Education and Scientific Research Society, Agroha.

He is also on the board of many companies such as Jindal United Steel Limited, OPJ Trading Private Ltd, Kineta Power Ltd, JSP Cement Ltd, JSPL Overseas Ltd, JSPL Energy Ltd and JSP Power (Raigarh). (ANI)

