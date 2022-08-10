Mindspace REIT Q1 net operating income rises 11 pc to 401 crore

Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Wednesday reported an 11 per cent increase in net operating income to Rs 401.4 crore and declared distribution of Rs 281.1 crore to unitholders for the quarter ended June.

Its net operating income stood at Rs 361.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, which is sponsored by K Raheja group, declared distribution of Rs 281.1 core or Rs. 4.74 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The distribution includes Rs 261.5 crore or Rs 4.41 per unit in the form of dividend and Rs 19 crore or Rs 0.32 per unit in the form of interest.

Vinod Rohira, Chief Executive Officer of Mindpsace REIT, said that after recording one of the best years of leasing in FY'22, the tailwinds continue to grow stronger. ''Our strategy of upgrading our offerings during downtime and implementing the best asset management practices has allowed us to benefit from the anticipated demand upswing.'' The committed occupancy of its real estate portfolio stood at 85.6 per cent while the company leased 0.9 million square feet during the June quarter.

''The demand recovery initially led by the large occupiers is now seeing a much broad-based momentum. We expect a stronger recovery in the second half of the year as a greater percentage of employees return to their offices,'' Rohira said.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT got listed on the Indian bourses in August 2020.

The REIT owns office portfolios located in Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. It has a total leasable area of 31.8 million square feet. The portfolio consists of 5 integrated business parks and 5 independent office assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)