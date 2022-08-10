Left Menu

MCD suspends two assistant sanitary inspectors over 'dereliction of duty'

According to the order, subsistence allowance admissible under rules shall be paid during the suspension period, the MCD said.The MCD is taking various measures to ensure cleanliness in its jurisdiction and will not tolerate any negligence in cleanliness work, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 21:45 IST
MCD suspends two assistant sanitary inspectors over 'dereliction of duty'
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended two assistant sanitary inspectors (ASIs) over ''dereliction of duties'', an official statement said on Wednesday.

The MCD follows a ''zero-tolerance policy'' against irregularities in working or on dereliction of duty, it said.

Both ASIs were posted in the South Zone of the corporation.

''Adopting zero-tolerance towards negligence in duty, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended two Assistant Sanitary Inspectors over dereliction of duty,'' it said. Official order in this regard has been issued, it said. According to the order, subsistence allowance admissible under rules shall be paid during the suspension period, the MCD said.

The MCD is taking various measures to ensure cleanliness in its jurisdiction and will not tolerate any negligence in cleanliness work, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022