Left Menu

SAIL Q1 net profit falls 79 pc to Rs 804 cr

The companys total income rose to Rs 24,199.51 crore from Rs 20,754.75 crore in the year-ago quarter.Its expenses grew to Rs 23,295.23 crore as against Rs 15,604.07 crore a year ago.The company, in a separate statement, said its crude steel output was at 4.33 million tonne MT, up from 3.77 MT in same quarter of the preceding financial year.The companys sales fell to 3.15 MT as compared to 3.33 MT last year.The first quarter of FY23 saw twin challenges of higher input costs and subdued market demand, both global and domestic, impacting the performance of the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 22:09 IST
SAIL Q1 net profit falls 79 pc to Rs 804 cr
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned SAIL on Wednesday posted a 79 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 804.50 crore during the June quarter dragged by higher expenses.

It had clocked Rs 3,897.36 crore in the April-June period of 2021-22 fiscal, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) said in a regulatory filing. The company's total income rose to Rs 24,199.51 crore from Rs 20,754.75 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its expenses grew to Rs 23,295.23 crore as against Rs 15,604.07 crore a year ago.

The company, in a separate statement, said its crude steel output was at 4.33 million tonne (MT), up from 3.77 MT in same quarter of the preceding financial year.

The company's sales fell to 3.15 MT as compared to 3.33 MT last year.

''The first quarter of FY23 saw twin challenges of higher input costs and subdued market demand, both global and domestic, impacting the performance of the company. High cost of production due to increase in imported coking coal prices had an impact on the bottom-line of the company,'' SAIL said.

The decline in global demand and prices for steel had a direct bearing on the domestic market and price realisation, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022