IT Dept raids 2 business groups in Maharashtra's Jalna, Rs 56 cr cash seized

The Income Tax Department has conducted a raid at the premises of two business groups dealing in steel, clothing, and real estate in Maharashtra's Jalna, sources told ANI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 10:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The raids were conducted during August 1-8.

Around Rs 100 crore of Benami property was seized including Rs 56 crore in cash, 32-kilogram gold, pearls-diamonds and property papers, sources added. (ANI)

