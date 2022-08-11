IT Dept raids 2 business groups in Maharashtra's Jalna, Rs 56 cr cash seized

The Income Tax Department has conducted a raid at the premises of two business groups dealing in steel, clothing, and real estate in Maharashtra's Jalna, sources told ANI.

The raids were conducted during August 1-8.

Around Rs 100 crore of Benami property was seized including Rs 56 crore in cash, 32-kilogram gold, pearls-diamonds and property papers, sources added. (ANI)

