AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, son booked for allegedly assaulting, threatening Noida petrol pump workers

The Noida Police Tuesday lodged an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan and his son on charges of assault and criminal intimidation, the officials said.

Khan, an MLA from the Okhla constituency, claimed it was a ''one-sided'' action by the police and that he has been wrongly framed in the case.

The AAP leader and his son were booked after they allegedly assaulted and threatened employees of a filling station in Sector 95 here following an altercation, the officials said.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of a filling station employee who claimed that Khan's son had come there in the morning to get fuel for his car but jumped the queue. He allegedly insisted that the salesman should first fill the fuel in his vehicle and assaulted the salesperson.

Noida Additional DCP Manish Kumar Mishra said the FIR has been lodged at the Phase 1 police station against the AAP MLA, his son and some unidentified persons.

Khan, however, told PTI that his son, a law student, was going to appear in an exam when the incident happened.

''The staff of the petrol pump misbehaved with my son and also manhandled him. Now, they are using incomplete CCTV footage to malign my image and frame me in a one-sided police action,'' he alleged.

Khan also claimed that after getting a call from the local police, he reached the petrol pump, talked to its owner and the whole thing was ''settled''. But later he learnt that he was also ''implicated'' in the case by the police, Khan said.

Complainant Vinod Kumar Singh alleged that the incident took place at 9.27 am when Khan's son arrived there in his car and asked the salesman to put fuel in his car first instead of following the queue.

''After that, he started beating the salesman while threatening that he was the MLA's son. He took out an iron rod from the car and started hitting around. He also broke the card machine kept there,'' the FIR stated.

''To protect the salesman, other petrol pump employees also got involved in the scuffle. Subsequently, the police were called. But by that time, he fled the spot,'' it stated.

Singh alleged that Khan's son later returned and threatened to thrash all the workers there and said he would get the filling station shut.

''He then called his father (Khan) who arrived there in a convoy of two cars and threatened the pump manager by saying that he (manager) would not be able to do anything if he (Khan) starts beating him and the workers. The MLA then spoke to the pump owner over the phone and told him that this pump falls in our area and if you are here to do business, then do it,'' Singh alleged.

Meanwhile, Additional DCP (Noida) Mishra said CCTV footage is being analysed and evidence is being collected as further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting knowing it to be likely that such provocation will break public peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief).

