Kerala govt to launch mobile app to curb GST evasion

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-08-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 21:04 IST
Seeking to curb GST evasion, the Kerala government will launch a mobile app wherein people can upload original bills and also stand to win prizes.

The state government expects the 'Lucky Bill App' to help in increasing tax collections as people will be encouraged to ask bills while purchasing goods and availing services.

The app will be launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on August 16, according to an official statement.

The government, grappling with financial woes, is looking at ways to bolster revenues and officials said the app will also enable the state GST department to examine return filings with the help of bills uploaded by people.

The move also comes at a time when the compensation from the Centre with respect to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has ceased with effect from July 1. There is no clarity yet whether the compensation regime would be extended as demanded by Kerala and various other states.

Officials said the app will also enable the state GST Department to examine the status of the tax return filings. ''This application will help to ensure that the taxation rules are strictly followed'', they said.

In his budget, Finance Minister K N Balagopal had allocated Rs 5 crore for introducing the 'Lucky Bill App.

