China stocks fall as COVID flare-ups, Fed tightening woes weigh

China stocks slipped on Friday as domestic COVID-19 cases rose sharply, while uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening trajectory also dented sentiment in regional markets. The CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index both fell 0.2% at the end of the morning session.

The Hang Seng index added 0.3%, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5%. ** For the week, the CSI300 index is up 0.7% so far and is set to snap a five-week losing streak. The Hang Seng index slipped 0.3%.

** Daily caseload for COVID-19 has risen to more than 2,000 in recent two days from around 1,000 earlier. ** "COVID-19 resurgence still weighs on market confidence in macro recovery despite continuous containment policy re-calibration," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note.

** "The ongoing housing market uncertainty may also potentially delay the macro economy's bottoming out," they added. ** Other Asian stocks also fell on uncertainty over how aggressively the Fed would raise interest rates.

** Defence stocks retreated 2.2% on Friday, while still up nearly 3% for the week amid geopolitical tensions. ** Energy shares rose more than 2%, and real estate developers added 0.5%.

** Most other sectors remained tepid. Consumer staples , information technology, new energy were down between 0.1% and 1.2% each. ** Mainland property developers traded in Hong Kong lost 1.4% amid debt woes, with Longfor Group down 3.4%. The Chinese developer rose in the previous session after it denied rumours that it had missed payment on commercial paper.

** Hong Kong-listed tech companies edged up 0.5%, with index heavyweights Alibaba and Meituan up more than 1% each. ** China's sportswear group Li Ning Co surged nearly 6% to become the biggest percentage gainer in the Hang Seng Index, as its net profit and revenue for six months jumped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)