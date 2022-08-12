Left Menu

Amit Burman steps down as chairman of Dabur India

FMCG firm Dabur India Limited on Friday said Amit Burman has stepped down as chairman of the company with effect from August 10, 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 13:35 IST
Amit Burman steps down as chairman of Dabur India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FMCG firm Dabur India Limited on Friday said Amit Burman has stepped down as chairman of the company with effect from August 10, 2022. Amit Burman, who took charge as the chairman of Dabur India Ltd in 2019, will continue to serve as non-executive director of the company.

Mohit Burman has been elevated to the position of non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors of Dabur India Limited with effect from August 11 for a period of 5 years. Before elevation to the new position, Mohit Burman was non-executive vice chairman of the company. The Board of Directors of Dabur India Limited at a meeting held on 11th August 2022 approved the changes in the company's top positions.

"Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has on 11th August 2022, approved the following changes in the position of Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Company," Dabur India Limited said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The Board's decisions include "acceptance of resignation of Amit Burman from the post of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from the close of working hours of August 10, 2022. Amit Burman shall continue to be the Non-Executive Director of the Company."

"Appointment of Mohit Burman (who is currently the Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Company) as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. August 11, 2022," Dabur India Limited said. Dabur India Limited Board has also approved the appointment of Saket Burman as the Non-Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. August 11, 2022.

Amit Burman took over as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Dabur Foods in 1999 when the company forayed into the processed food business. After the merger of Dabur Foods and Dabur India in 2007, Burman became the vice chairman of Dabur India. In 2019, he took charge as the chairman of Dabur India Limited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022