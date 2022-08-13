Cochin Shipyard Ltd launches passenger vessel for Andaman administration

The second in the series of two 1,200 Pax capacity passenger vessel named ''ATAL'' under construction in Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for the Andaman & Nicobar administration was launched at the company's yard here. The vessel named ''ATAL'' is designed as a modern high-quality passenger vessel with electric propulsion suitable for carrying 1,200 passengers and carry 1000T cargo for ''all-weather'' operation on the mainland and A&N route, a CSL release said.

The ship is built to the highest standards of the Indian Register of Shipping and Lloyds Register of Shipping overseen by the DG Shipping of India and meets the requirements of ''Class III Special Trade Passenger Ship'' as per Indian Merchant Shipping rules. The specialty of this vessel is that it comes with ''Safe Return to Port” (SRtP) compliance which is envisaged to be a 'first' in Asia.

The ship would not only enable safe & comfortable passenger movement, but will also be a boost to the tourism sector, the release said.

The vessel of about 157 Mtr long has modern cafeteria and recreation rooms with accommodation consisting of Deluxe Cabins, First Class Cabins, Second Class Cabin and Bunk Class facility. With a speed of 18 knots, the ship combines speed with comfort and would have a complement of 104 staff. It will now undergo further outfitting of all machinery, the accommodation & living quarters, after which it will undergo testing & sea trials prior to delivery to the A&N islands.

This vessel is part of the order for a series of 4 vessels viz; 02 nos 500 pax cum 150T cargo vessels already delivered and 02 nos 1200 pax cum 1000T cargo vessels, placed on CSL by the A&N Administration under the Government of India's ''Make In India'' policy. The first 1200 pax vessel is also under construction at CSL.

Once deployed these vessels will bring better connectivity and best in class travel experience to the Islanders for their needs, the release added.

The vessel was launched by Rameetha K, Scientist ‘G’, NPOL (DRDO), wife of Madhu S Nair, CMD, CSL on Friday. The Chairman and Managing Director along with fellow directors, Owner’s Representatives, Classification Societies and Senior Officials of CSL were present on the occasion.

