Reliance Infra net loss narrows to Rs 66.11 cr in June quarter
Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Saturday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 66.11 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company had clocked a consolidated net loss of Rs 95.15 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. Its total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 6,349.34 crore as against Rs 4,623.17 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenditure also increased to Rs 6,714.42 crore compared to Rs 5,208.75 crore earlier.
