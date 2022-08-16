Left Menu

China stocks rise on boost from property and new energy shares

** China's central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move on Monday as data showed Chinese economic activities and credit expansion slowed sharply in July. ** Analysts now expect banks to cut the Loan Prime Rate next week.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 16-08-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 10:22 IST
China shares edged higher on Tuesday, led by gains in property and new energy stocks on policy support, even as worries over COVID flare-ups and slowing economic activities lingered. The CSI300 index had risen 0.1% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.2%.

The Hang Seng index added 0.1%. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.3%. ** China's central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move on Monday as data showed Chinese economic activities and credit expansion slowed sharply in July.

** Analysts now expect banks to cut the Loan Prime Rate next week. ** Other Asian equity markets struggled for direction, weighed down by worries over global growth following weak China data.

** Real estate developers listed in the mainland rose 1.5%, while mainland developers traded in Hong Kong jumped nearly 7%. ** Chinese regulators have instructed state-owned China Bond Insurance Co Ltd to provide guarantees for onshore bond issuance by a few private property developers including Longfor Group and CIFI Holdings, sources said.

** Longfor, CIFI and top developer Country Garden soared between 9% and 14% in Hong Kong. ** In the mainland market, new energy shares added 1.5%, with photovoltaic stocks up 2.5%.

** Analysts say lower lending costs would potentially prolong the rally in growth stocks like new energy shares. ** China's COVID-19 situation has been worsening over the past week, with the daily local caseload surging to more than 2,000, Nomura said in a note.

** As of Monday, 22 cities in China were implementing full or partial lockdowns or some kind of district-based control measures, affecting 5.6% of population and 8.8% of GDP, according to a Nomura survey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

