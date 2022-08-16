Fairfax-backed Go Digit General Insurance files IPO papers with Sebi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 14:13 IST
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, backed by Canada-based Fairfax Group, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to garner funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10,94,45,561 equity shares by a promoter and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Under the OFS, Go Digit Infoworks Services Pvt Ltd will sell 10,94,34,783 equity shares.

Also, the company may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 250 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be utilized for the augmentation of the company's capital base and maintenance of solvency levels and general corporate purposes.

Go Digit offers motor insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, property insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance, and other insurance products, to meet the needs of the customers.

It is one of the first non-life insurers in India to be fully operated on the cloud and has developed application programming interface (API) integrations with several channel partners.

As per the draft papers, cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are among the investors of Go Digit General Insurance.

The Bengaluru-based company has a track record of delivering growth with Gross Written Premium (GWP) at Rs 5,268 crore, Rs 3,243 crore, and Rs 2,252 crore in financial years 2022, 2021, and 2020, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53 percent from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2022.

ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, HDFC Bank, and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers for the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

