Left Menu

SAIL producing special rails used in high-speed freight corridors on trial basis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:48 IST
SAIL producing special rails used in high-speed freight corridors on trial basis
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned steel maker SAIL will produce some quantity of special rails used in high-speed freight corridors and metro rail projects this year, according to a company official.

SAIL has set up a facility for the production of head hardened (HH) rails at the new Universal Rail Mill (URM) at its Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in Chhattisgarh.

''...we will be of course producing some quantity in this year,'' Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) Director Finance Anil Kumar Tulsiani said.

The head hardened rail is still under trial and once the trial is successful the company will be in a position to finalise the quantity to be produced, he spoke during the Q1 Earnings Conference Call.

Such rails are manufactured using head hardening technology to bear about 50 per cent higher pressure compared to normal rails.

Replying to another query, Tulsiani said it is too early to give SAIL's capex guidance for the entire year adding that there were a lot of projects in the pipeline for which already the board has given its go-ahead.

''....the orders will fructify in this year only but yes our endeavour is to do as much as possible because these schemes whatever are there they are basically some debottlenecking schemes so the more we finish them off in a faster time, it will be better for the plants also,'' he explained.

SAIL is one of the largest steel-making companies in India. It produces iron and steel at five integrated plants and three special steel plants, located principally in the eastern and central regions of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022