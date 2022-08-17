Rajasthan CM Gehlot's visit to Gujarat postponed due to bad weather; fresh dates declared

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's three-day visit to Gujarat starting Tuesday was postponed due to bad weather conditions, official sources said. He will now visit the western state on Wednesday and Friday, they said.

Gehlot was scheduled to leave for Surat on Tuesday, but his aircraft did not get air traffic control (ATC) clearance for take-off, they said. Gehlot, the Congress' senior observer for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, was to visit the state to review the party's preparedness for the polls. ''The Rajasthan chief minister along with Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya was scheduled to leave for Surat in a special aircraft. They reached the airport around 1 pm, but the ATC did not give clearance to the aircraft due to bad weather conditions. Therefore, the visit was postponed,'' the sources said.

Gehlot and Bhaya waited in the VIP lounge at the Jaipur airport for nearly two hours before returning, they said. According to the latest development, he will be going to Vadodara from Jaipur Wednesday morning. He will meet leaders of the party from central Gujarat at 11 am and leaders from north Gujarat at 4.30 pm in Ahmedabad same day.

He will leave Ahmedabad for Delhi on Thursday, the sources added. PTI SDA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)