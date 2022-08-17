Left Menu

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has raised interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 per cent.The new rates have come into effect from August 9, 2022.The bank said that on the occasion of the 75th year of Indias Independence, it has increased the rate on fixed deposits by 30-150 basis points or 0.3-1.50 per cent across different tenures.Introducing tenures of 75 weeks 525 days and 75 months, Ujjivan SFB said both carry the highest rate of 7.5 per cent per annum.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 12:40 IST
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc
Representative image Image Credit: Picpedia
  • Country:
  • India

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has raised the interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 percent.

The new rates have come into effect from August 9, 2022.

The bank said that on the occasion of the 75th year of India's Independence, it has increased the rate on fixed deposits by 30-150 basis points (or 0.3-1.50 percent) across different tenures.

Introducing tenures of 75 weeks (525 days) and 75 months, Ujjivan SFB said both carry the highest rate of 7.5 percent per annum. For an individual, investing Rs 1 lakh for 75 weeks at 7.5 percent can earn returns up to Rs 1,11,282 at maturity. Likewise, senior citizens for Rs 1 lakh for 75 weeks at 8.25 percent can earn returns up to Rs 1,12,466 at maturity. The 990 days tenure too carries the same interest rate, up from 7.20 percent earlier. The additional rate for senior citizens is now revised to 0.75 percent from 0.50 percent, the bank said.

The new rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore.

The lender said it will offer monthly, quarterly, and at maturity interest pay-out options. Ujjivan SFB said these new rates are also applicable on tax saver fixed deposits carrying a lock-in period of five years.

Ujjivan SFB Chief Business Officer Carol Furtado said this will help grow customers' savings through the enhanced interest rates on fixed deposits.

This will also serve customers' interest in the present macroeconomic developments, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022