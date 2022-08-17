Left Menu

Banks support FTSE 100 as UK inflation hits double digits

Carnival Plc rose 5.3% after Carnival Cruise Line said booking activity nearly doubled pre-pandemic levels after it announced an ease in COVID-19 testing requirements for passengers. Among small cap stocks, Cineworld dropped 39.1% after the world's second largest cinema chain warned that admission levels at its theatres are likely to stay lower than expected until November due to limited film releases.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-08-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 12:49 IST
Banks support FTSE 100 as UK inflation hits double digits
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday with banking stocks in the lead after inflation hit double digits for the first time in four decades, spurring bets of aggressive moves by the Bank of England to tame surging prices. The blue-chip added 0.1% by 0707 GMT, while the FTSE 250 midcap index climbed 0.2%.

Sterling firmed slightly after official figures showed consumer price inflation jumped to a higher-than-expected 10.1% in July, its highest since February 1982, up from an annual rate of 9.4% in June, intensifying the squeeze on households. Traders now see an over 85% chance of a half percentage point rate hike in September by the central bank.

UK's banking index rose 0.5%, with Barclays up 1.4%. Carnival Plc rose 5.3% after Carnival Cruise Line said booking activity nearly doubled pre-pandemic levels after it announced an ease in COVID-19 testing requirements for passengers.

Among small cap stocks, Cineworld dropped 39.1% after the world's second largest cinema chain warned that admission levels at its theatres are likely to stay lower than expected until November due to limited film releases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022