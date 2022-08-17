Man kills self with three daughters by jumping in front of train in MP

A 35-year-old man on Wednesday committed suicide along with his three minor daughters by jumping in front of a moving train apparently over a family dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, police said.

The incident occurred at around 9.20 am near the Naikhedi railway station in the Ujjain district, an official said.

Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent of Police (SP) Nivedita Gupta said Ravi Panchal along with his daughters Ananya (12), Aradhya (8), and Anushka (7) jumped before a goods train that was coming to Ujjain from Nagda. The deceased was a resident of Goyla Bujurg village. He had reached the spot on a two-wheeler, said Gupta. A suicide note purportedly written by Panchal stated that he was taking the extreme step due to a family dispute and mentioned the names of some family members, said the SP.

Bhairavgarh police station in charge Praveen Pathak said Panchal's family members had expressed suspicion that he might have taken the extreme step due to harassment by a woman. ''Prima facie, a family dispute seems to be the cause behind the suicide,'' he said.

