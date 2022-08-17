Jobseekers' priority evolves from salary to impact of work, work culture, location: Report

High salary no longer a prime factor for job search as job seekers' top valued preferences are impact of work, work culture and location, according to a report.

Impact of work was voted as top priority by around 66 per cent of respondents followed by work culture (64 per cent) and job location (62 per cent), according to a report by Naukri.com.

The report revealed that these job preferences suggest that men and women have seemingly different preferences.

While job location (62 per cent) came up as the second most voted factor after quality and impact of work (66 per cent) for women employees, men voted for work culture (65 per cent) as more important than the job location, it added.

The report is based on a survey with over 5,000 working professionals on Naukri.com platform.

''Employees today value progressive factors like quality and impact of work, flexibility and work culture as they have moved beyond monetary motivations that previously dictated their switching behaviour. Based on these findings, we at Naukri.com are consistently working towards matching jobseekers, across cohorts and need gaps, with jobs that fit them,'' Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said.

Further, the report also revealed that 28 per cent of respondents mentioned that 'recognition at work' is the top factor which they equate with impactful work.

For women, getting 'equal opportunities at work' (31 per cent) followed by 'recognition at work' (24 per cent) whereas for men, 'importance of their role in the business' (19 per cent) was the second most relevant factor.

Meanwhile, the report found that the pandemic has played a major role as employees reimagine their office and work life giving more importance to factors such as work-life balance (64 per cent) and feeling valued at work (38 per cent).

It also revealed that 'job location' was the third most important factor for jobseekers (36 per cent) as 'less travel time' came up as the number one factor, while 32 per cent of respondents prefer finding a job in their hometown.

