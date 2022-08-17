Left Menu

Telecom subscriber base grows to 117.2 crore with Jio taking lead in new customer addition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 22:23 IST
Telecom subscriber base grows to 117.2 crore with Jio taking lead in new customer addition
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom subscriber base in the country grew marginally to 117.29 crore in June with Reliance Jio adding maximum number of new customers, according to data released by sector regulator Trai on Wednesday.

There were 117.07 crore subscribers in May 2022.

''The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,170.73 million at the end of May 2022 to 1,172.96 million at the end of June 2022, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.19 per cent,'' Trai said in the report.

The wireless subscriber base grew to 114.73 crore in June from 114.55 crore in May.

Reliance Jio's wireless subscriber base grew to 41.3 crore with net addition of 42.23 lakh customers. It was followed by Bharti Airtel whose subscriber base increased to 36.29 crore with net addition of 7.93 lakh customers.

Vodafone Idea continued to lose subscribers. Its subscriber base fell by 18 lakh to 25.66 crore.

State-run BSNL and MTNL also lost 13.27 lakh and 3,038 wireless customers respectively.

The wireline (fixed line) subscriber base grew to 2.55 crore in June from 2.52 crore in May with private players fuelling the growth.

Reliance Jio led the chart by adding 2.4 lakh new fixed line customers. It was followed by Vodafone Idea which added 84,760 new customers, Bharti Airtel 59,289 and Quadrant added 7,378 new customers.

BSNL was the biggest loser in the segment. The state-run telecom firm lost 32,038 fixed line customers. MTNL lost 16,548 customers and Tata Teleservices 8,248 customers.

The broadband subscriber base in the country crossed 80 crore with mobile connections accounting for 77.11 crore subscribers.

''Top five service providers constituted 98.47 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of June 2022. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (41.91 crore), Bharti Airtel (21.94 crore), Vodafone Idea (12.29 crore), BSNL (2.5 crore) and Atria Convergence (21.1 lakh),'' the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
3
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022