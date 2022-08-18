Gold worth Rs 11.78 lakh seized at MIA
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-08-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 11:44 IST
Sleuths of Mangaluru Customs have seized 224 gm gold of 24-carat purity valued at Rs 11,78,240 from a male passenger.
The man, hailing from Bhatkal, arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) from Dubai by Spicejet flight on Wednesday, a Customs release here said.
The gold was extracted from an oval shaped object which was concealed with the precious metal kept in powder form that was tucked away in the passenger's body.
Further investigation is in progress.
