Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 11.78 lakh seized at MIA

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-08-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 11:44 IST
Gold worth Rs 11.78 lakh seized at MIA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sleuths of Mangaluru Customs have seized 224 gm gold of 24-carat purity valued at Rs 11,78,240 from a male passenger.

The man, hailing from Bhatkal, arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) from Dubai by Spicejet flight on Wednesday, a Customs release here said.

The gold was extracted from an oval shaped object which was concealed with the precious metal kept in powder form that was tucked away in the passenger's body.

Further investigation is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022