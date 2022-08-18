Left Menu

Tata Motors bags 921 electric buses contract from BMTC

Tata Motors on Thursday announced that it has won an order of 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation BMTC. Tata Starbus is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features designed for sustainable and comfortable travel, a company statement said on Thursday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-08-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 13:33 IST
Tata Motors bags 921 electric buses contract from BMTC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors on Thursday announced that it has won an order of 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain 12-metre electric buses for a period 12 years, as per the contract. ''Tata Starbus is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features designed for sustainable and comfortable travel,'' a company statement said on Thursday. BMTC Managing Director G Sathyavathi, was quoted as saying: ''This order is paramount for Bengaluru's growing need for clean, sustainable urban mass mobility. " CESL MD and CEO Mahua Acharya, noted that the BMTC has placed its order for electric buses under the 'Grand Challenge of CESL'. Tata Motors said it has already received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation and 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation, in the last 30 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022