Four, including 3 of a family, killed in road accident in Ajmer

Four people, including three of a family, were killed in a road accident on Thursday in Ajmer district, police said.The accident occurred when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck moving ahead as its driver suddenly applied brakes, Bijan Nagar SHO Dinesh Chaudhary said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-08-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 14:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four people, including three of a family, were killed in a road accident on Thursday in Ajmer district, police said.

The accident occurred when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck moving ahead as its driver suddenly applied brakes, Bijan Nagar SHO Dinesh Chaudhary said. He said that three of a family and a car driver were killed in the accident. The deceased were identified as Ankit Agarwal, 40, his wife Rakhi, 37, and Pratham, 11, and car driver Mohammad Qayoom, 40.

The police officer said that the passengers were on their way from Ajmer to their residence in Bhilwara when the accident occurred. Their bodies were handed over to family members after post mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

