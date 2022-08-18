Left Menu

Coal minister urges CIL to focus on infra development, transportation to ramp up output

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 19:50 IST
Coal minister urges CIL to focus on infra development, transportation to ramp up output
  • Country:
  • India

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday called on state-owned CIL and its arm to focus on infrastructure development, transportation and new technologies in a bid to augment coal output.

The government has been making efforts to ramp up domestic coal production to ensure adequate availability of dry-fuel to different sectors.

Addressing a function to confer coal minister's awards for 2021-22 here today, Joshi said that coal sector has played a vital role in providing energy security to the nation.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), a Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India Limited, bagged safety and sustainability category award at the function.

Joshi handed the trophy to CCL chairman and managing director P M Prasad in presence of coal secretary Anil Kumar Jain, CIL chairman Pramod Agarwal and others.

In 2021-22, CCL recorded the highest-ever production and dispatch at 68.8 million tonnes (MT) and 71.8 MT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022