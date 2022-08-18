Coal minister urges CIL to focus on infra development, transportation to ramp up output
Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday called on state-owned CIL and its arm to focus on infrastructure development, transportation and new technologies in a bid to augment coal output.
The government has been making efforts to ramp up domestic coal production to ensure adequate availability of dry-fuel to different sectors.
Addressing a function to confer coal minister's awards for 2021-22 here today, Joshi said that coal sector has played a vital role in providing energy security to the nation.
Coal India Ltd (CIL) accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.
Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), a Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India Limited, bagged safety and sustainability category award at the function.
Joshi handed the trophy to CCL chairman and managing director P M Prasad in presence of coal secretary Anil Kumar Jain, CIL chairman Pramod Agarwal and others.
In 2021-22, CCL recorded the highest-ever production and dispatch at 68.8 million tonnes (MT) and 71.8 MT.
