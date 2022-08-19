Left Menu

Spain's Aena wins largest block in Brazil airport auction

Spain's Aena on Thursday won the rights to operate the largest block of airports auctioned by Brazil's government for 2.45 billion reais ($471.61 million), adding to its portfolio in Latin America's largest economy. Aena was the only bidder for a block of 11 airports that includes the crown jewel of the auction, the Congonhas domestic airport located in the city of Sao Paulo, one of the busiest airports in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 02:12 IST
Spain's Aena wins largest block in Brazil airport auction

Spain's Aena on Thursday won the rights to operate the largest block of airports auctioned by Brazil's government for 2.45 billion reais ($471.61 million), adding to its portfolio in Latin America's largest economy.

Aena was the only bidder for a block of 11 airports that includes the crown jewel of the auction, the Congonhas domestic airport located in the city of Sao Paulo, one of the busiest airports in the country. The Spanish company, which already operates six airports in northeastern Brazil, made an offer that represented a 231% premium over the minimum amount required. Aena is expected to invest around 5.8 billion reais in the block.

A consortium including brokerage XP Inc and French infrastructure company Egis, made the sole bid for the block comprising the smaller airports of Jacarepagua in Rio de Janeiro and Campo de Marte in Sao Paulo. The offer was for 141.4 million reais, in line with the minimum required amount for the block, and the firms are set to invest 560 million reais in the airports.

A group comprising Brazilian companies Socicam and Dix was the winner in a bidding war with Vinci Airports for the licenses to operate the airports of the state capitals of Para and Macapa for 125 million reais. The offer was 120% above the minimum price set by the Brazilian government.

In total, Brazil will receive 2.72 billion reais for the concessions of the 15 airports auctioned. The result "renews the conviction that there is a lot of interest in Brazilian airports," said lawyer Ricardo Fenelon, partner of Fenelon Advogados and former director of aviation regulator ANAC.

"Not only the expressive premium in two blocks, but the interest of two companies that already operate airports in Brazil, consolidating their market shares, show that the model is a winner," Fenelon added. ($1 = 5.1950 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes, exams

Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes...

 India
4
FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022