Ashok Leyland unveils new tipper for construction, mining segments

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-08-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 15:20 IST
Ashok Leyland Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland has unveiled the AVTR 4825 tipper equipped with an H6 engine aimed at serving the construction and mining segments, the company said on Friday.

AVTR is the company's first modular truck platform that offers a range of trucks in the 19-55 tonne gross vehicle of weight (GVW) portfolio and has a slew of cabin and load body options for customers based on their requirements.

''These tippers score high on fluid efficiency, durability, and reliability. The powerful H6 4V engine, along with heavy-duty drive-lines, delivers best-in-class performance with optimum gradability suitable for all construction and mining-related surface transportation,'' said Ashok Leyland head-medium, heavy commercial vehicle Sanjeev Kumar.

The tippers are powered by the 250 hp H-series 4V 6-cylinder engine with the company's i-Gen6 technology that enhances the engine performance while ensuring a lower cost of ownership.

The drivability, reliability, and faster turnaround time on rough terrains ensure more loads at a faster speed leading to higher productivity, better operating economy, and fleet optimization for customers, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

