NBW against bodybuilder Bobby Kataria for drinking in middle of road

A non-bailable warrant has been issued by a local court against bodybuilder and Instagram influencer Bobby Kataria for sitting in a chair in the middle of a road here and consuming liquor in full public view. ''We have obtained an NBW against Kataria and a team is being sent to Haryana to arrest him,'' Cantt police station inspector Rajesh Singh Rawat said.

The NBW had to be issued against Kataria as he did not respond to three notices served to him in connection with the viral video in which he was seen sitting in a chair in the middle of the road and consuming liquor, he said.

Kataria, a resident of Haryana, uploaded the video on his Instagram account last week.

A case was registered at Dehradun's Cantt police station against Kataria last week under sections 290 (public nuisance), 510 (drinking in a public place), 336 (endangering human life or the personal safety of others), and 342 (wrongfully confining a person) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the IT Act, police said.

Kataria earlier faced flak after an old video showed him smoking on a SpiceJet flight following which Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had ordered an investigation. SpiceJet had said the smoking incident had taken place in its Dubai-Delhi flight on January 20 when passengers were boarding the plane and the cabin crew members were busy completing the on-boarding procedure.

After investigation, the airline had put the passenger on ''no flying list'' for 15 days in February, it mentioned.

According to regulations of aviation regulator DGCA, an airline has the power to ban an ''unruly'' passenger for a certain period of time if he or she violates any rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)