Pahalgam accident: 3 critically injured ITBP jawans airlifted from J-K; admitted to AIIMS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 20:11 IST
Pahalgam accident: 3 critically injured ITBP jawans airlifted from J-K; admitted to AIIMS
Three Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force personnel who were critically injured in a road accident while being de-inducted from the Amarnath Yatra duty were flown in to Delhi on Friday for specialised treatment.

They have been admitted to the trauma centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after being airlifted from Srinagar onboard an air ambulance service, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said.

The three jawans were critically injured and required specialised treatment, he said.

Seven ITBP personnel were killed while 32 others, including two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, were injured when their bus fell into a gorge near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on August 16.

They were returning to their base after completing the Amarnath Yatra duty.

The border force, primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 km stretch of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, was part of the comprehensive security deployment for the annual 43-day-long Amarnath Yatra that ended on August 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

