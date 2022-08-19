Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 20:54 IST
CAMS promoter entity pares 3.79 pc stake for Rs 428 crore
Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) promoter entity on Friday divested a 3.79 per cent stake in the IT services company, garnering Rs 428 crore through an open market transaction.

Great Terrain Investment Ltd offloaded a total of 18.55 lakh shares, amounting to a 3.79 per cent stake in the company, as per bulk deal data available with BSE.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 2,306.18 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 427.99 crore.

However, the buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained.

As of the June quarter, Great Terrain Investment Ltd held a 23.74 per cent stake in CAMS, a shareholding pattern showed.

CAMS shares fell by 5.48 per cent to close at Rs 2,250.10 on BSE.

