Left Menu

Ladakh rolls out EV policy with subsidies to encourage buyers

PTI | Leh | Updated: 20-08-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 15:49 IST
Ladakh rolls out EV policy with subsidies to encourage buyers
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Territory of Ladakh has announced a new electric vehicle policy with subsidies to encourage the citizens to procure e-vehicles in order to create a carbon-neutral future, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

Ladakh's Electric Vehicle and Allied Infrastructure Policy aims to transform the UT into a torch bearer in terms of the adoption of electric vehicles in the country and envisions encouraging and cultivating an EV ecosystem, the spokesman said.

He said the policy entails a capital subsidy of 10 percent on two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers.

"To encourage sustainable and eco-friendly public transport, public buses will be given a capital subsidy of 25 percent under the policy," the spokesman said.

With a view to encouraging this shift to electric vehicles, he said the administration has offered an early bird subsidy for the first year of the policy.

"During the first year, the percentage of the subsidy for each type of vehicle would be double of the normal subsidy being offered for subsequent years. In order to promote electric vehicles, the administration has decided to continue to exempt electric vehicles from road taxes," the spokesman said.

Further, to enhance the ecosystem of charging facilities, he said the administration has offered to subsidize commercial public electric vehicle charging stations for two-wheelers, cars, and buses.

"Capital subsidy on equipment/machinery (capital subsidy of 25 percent on the equipment /machinery or Rs 5 lakh (whichever is less) per station for the first 15 electric vehicle charging stations. The policy underlines that the electric power required by commercial EV charging stations would be charged at domestic rates," the spokesman said.

He said the policy is a major step toward making Ladakh self-sustainable, smart, integrated, and carbon neutral.

The spokesman said the Regional Transport Officer, Ladakh has been made responsible to monitor the implementation, point of contact for the Electric Vehicle policy, creating awareness regarding the policy as well as the operations guidelines, and administering the policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
3
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022