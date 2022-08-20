Left Menu

Nobel Peace Prize nominee Nahbit Kapur advances for a global change

The Nobel Prize for Peace is awarded to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 18:24 IST
Nobel Peace Prize nominee Nahbit Kapur advances for a global change. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI/GPRC): The Nobel Prize for Peace is awarded to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses. In short, it is the greatest benefit to humankind.

However, it has the Norwegian Nobel Committee indulged in proceeding with the selection of eligible candidates and the final choice of the Nobel Peace Prize laureates. It comprises five members who are appointed by the Storting (Norwegian parliament). NabhitKapur who is working for humanity and for the people well-being around the world has been nominated. The founder of PeacfulMind Foundation (PMF) a global organization that is registered with the United Nations (U.N.) Global Compact. It has its footprints in various focus areas and works with various political entities. The world leaders for mental health, an initivate by Nabhit's brought various political leaders, policy makers on one platform to speak and rethink mental well-being diplomacy.

His name was proposed by Dr Milan Krajnc, Psychotherapist and Professor from Slovenia, and Honourable Dr Ben Phiri, Member of Parliament, Malawi. They recognized his work of serving and radiating the world with peace and harmony. PeacfulMind Foundation (PMF) promotes a world free of mental health stigmas and taboos. Kapur is a Psycho-Prenaur, author, TEDx speaker, and globally recognized professional in mental health and peace with numerous recognitions globally., PeacfulMind Foundation (PMF) organises various training, workshops, and youth mental health advocacy programs.

He has recognized the significance to advocate for mental health well-being and well-being diplomacy, as it can become a global pandemic in near future. Hence for his exceptional work, he has been appreciated globally. This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

