13 hurt in oil tanker-bus collision in Himachal's Nurpur

Thirteen passengers were injured in a collision between a bus and an oil tanker in Nurpur of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Saturday, officials said.

The crash took place at Sadwan in Nurpur sub-division, they added.

The injured -- passengers of the private bus -- were rushed to Civil Hospital Nurpur, the officials said.

One of the injured has been referred to Tanda hospital, Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Sushil Sharma said.

The local police have registered a case and started investigating the accident.

