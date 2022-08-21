Left Menu

Punjab: 4 killed in accident near Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 21-08-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 20:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four people, including three of a family, were killed when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a truck near here on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Baddon village, about 30 km from here on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road, police said.

The dead included a five-year-old girl and her mother.

After the accident, the truck driver fled leaving behind his vehicle at the spot, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

