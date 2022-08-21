Left Menu

Smoke detected in cargo hold, IndiGo flight makes priority landing at Kolkata airport

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-08-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 20:40 IST
Smoke detected in cargo hold, IndiGo flight makes priority landing at Kolkata airport
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight made a priority landing at Kolkata airport on Sunday morning after smoke was detected in the cargo hold of the plane, officials said.

The flight, 6E 2513, was flying with 165 passengers and six crew members from Delhi to Kolkata, they said.

The plane was scheduled to land at Kolkata airport at 10.45 am but around 10.20 am, smoke was detected in the cargo hold, they added.

Soon, the pilot contacted the air traffic control (ATC), following which arrangements were made for a priority landing.

Fire brigade engines, ambulance and CISF personnel were on standby as the ATC was alerted, officials said.

The flight landed safely, and the passengers and crew members were brought out through the emergency gate, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022