Left Menu

Chinese city shortens mall hours due to heat-induced power shortages

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-08-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 10:12 IST
Chinese city shortens mall hours due to heat-induced power shortages
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese city of Chongqing is shortening the opening hours of its malls from Monday due to an "urgent" power supply situation caused by a recent heatwave, the government said in a notice dated Aug. 21.

The measures mean dozens of shopping malls in districts across the southwestern city must adjust their business hours to 4-9 p.m. (0800-1300 GMT) to "ensure the safe and orderly supply of power and ensure the basic needs of the masses", the Chongqing Economic And Information Commission said.

The measures will continue until further word from the authorities based on the temperature and supply and demand situation, the notice said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dead so far

Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dea...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022