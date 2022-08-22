China stocks rise on cuts in lending benchmarks to revive economy

China shares rose on Monday, after cuts in benchmark lending rates and lowering of the mortgage reference by a bigger margin to revive the economy hit by a property crisis and pandemic woes.

Hong Kong stocks, however, retreated tracking weaker regional markets amid growth concerns on monetary policy tightening. ** The CSI300 Index closed up 0.7%, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6%.

** The Hang Seng Index ended lower 0.6%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprise Index lost 0.4%. ** The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 5 basis points to 3.65% at the central bank's monthly fixing, while the five-year LPR was slashed by 15 basis points to 4.30%.

** "Most home mortgages are linked to the 5Y loan prime rate. So this rate cut is obviously to reduce the burden on borrowers," said Iris Pang, Greater China chief economist, ING. ** The real estate sub-index edged up 0.1%, following a 2.7% jump on Friday.

** The five-year LPR cut will also benefit rate-sensitive sectors including infrastructure, said Chen Jiahe, chief investment officer of Beijing-based family office Novem Arcae Technologies. ** The asymmetrical cuts "make people more willing to invest in long-term projects, like infrastructure and renewable energy", he added.

** The energy sub-index gained 1.8%, resource surged 2.9%, while non-ferrous metal rose 3.9%. ** New energy vehicles and automobiles both gained more than 3%.

** "Going forward, I expect more policy measures to solve the property market riddle," said David Chao, Global Market Strategist, Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) at Invesco. ** Elsewhere, China's scorched southwestern regions extended curbs on power consumption as they deal with dwindling hydropower output and surging household electricity demand during a long drought and heatwave.

** Some companies' operations have been affected by these measures, but Fitch analysts do not expect these curbs to extend much beyond summer, as temperatures will fall. ** Mainland developers traded in Hong Kong rose 1.3%, while tech giants listed in the city closed down 1%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)