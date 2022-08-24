Left Menu

NDTV shares climb 5 pc; hit upper circuit limit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 10:27 IST
NDTV shares climb 5 pc; hit upper circuit limit
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of NDTV jumped 5 percent to hit their highest trading permissible limit for the day on Wednesday after the Adani group launched a bid to take over the media company.

The stock climbed 5 percent to Rs 384.50 -- its upper circuit limit as well as 52-week high -- on the BSE after beginning the trade on a positive note.

At the NSE, it jumped 4.99 percent to Rs 388.20 -- its upper circuit limit as also the one-year peak.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 70.29 points lower at 58,961.01 points.

In a stunning move with the potential to change the media landscape, billionaire Gautam Adani has launched a hostile takeover of NDTV, first with an indirect acquisition of a 29.18 percent stake in the broadcaster followed by an offer to buy out a further 26 percent controlling stake.

The owners of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), one of the nation's most popular news channels, said they were completely unaware of the takeover until Tuesday, and that it was done without their consent or any discussion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022