Left Menu

Maha: Eight school children injured after truck rams into bus in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-08-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 16:11 IST
Maha: Eight school children injured after truck rams into bus in Thane district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight school children were injured when a truck rammed into a stationary state transport bus in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said.

The accident occurred around 7.30 am at Sapne on Wada Manor road, he said.

A truck rammed into the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, which had halted at a bus stop to pick up passengers, depot manager Madhukar Dhangda said.

At least eight school children who were on board sustained minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital, he said.

Truck driver Dharmendra Yadav has been arrested and offences under various sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act have been registered against him, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022