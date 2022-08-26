Maha: Eight school children injured after truck rams into bus in Thane district

Eight school children were injured when a truck rammed into a stationary state transport bus in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said.

The accident occurred around 7.30 am at Sapne on Wada Manor road, he said.

A truck rammed into the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, which had halted at a bus stop to pick up passengers, depot manager Madhukar Dhangda said.

At least eight school children who were on board sustained minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital, he said.

Truck driver Dharmendra Yadav has been arrested and offences under various sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act have been registered against him, police said.

