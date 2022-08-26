Left Menu

RBI Board reviews current economic situation, impact of geopolitical crises

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-08-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 17:26 IST
RBI Board reviews current economic situation, impact of geopolitical crises
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India on Friday reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges including the overall impact of current global geopolitical crises.

The 597th meeting of the Board was held at the RBI's Regional Office here. The meeting was chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The Board also discussed various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank, including the functioning of the local boards and activities of select central office departments, the central bank said in a statement.

Directors of the Central Board -- Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Anand Gopal Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia attended the meeting.

RBI Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar, and Sanjay Malhotra, secretary in the Department of Financial Services, too attended the meeting.

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022