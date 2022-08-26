2 sisters killed in accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Two sisters on way to their home in Mirzapur from Delhi were killed here when their vehicle collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, officials said. The driver of their vehicle was also injured and has been admitted in a hospital. ''Astha Singh (22) and her sister Aditi Singh (20) were killed in the mishap. The driver sustained injuries. The accident occurred around 4 pm,'' Usarhar police station incharge Ganga Das Gautam said. PTI COR CDN TIR TIR
