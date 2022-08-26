Left Menu

2 sisters killed in accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Two sisters on way to their home in Mirzapur from Delhi were killed here when their vehicle collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, officials said. The driver of their vehicle was also injured and has been admitted in a hospital. Astha Singh 22 and her sister Aditi Singh 20 were killed in the mishap.

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 26-08-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 22:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two sisters on way to their home in Mirzapur from Delhi were killed here when their vehicle collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, officials said. The driver of their vehicle was also injured and has been admitted in a hospital. ''Astha Singh (22) and her sister Aditi Singh (20) were killed in the mishap. The driver sustained injuries. The accident occurred around 4 pm,'' Usarhar police station incharge Ganga Das Gautam said. PTI COR CDN TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

