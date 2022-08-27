Left Menu

Tipsy man delays Dubai-bound flight with hoax bomb threat

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-08-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 20:00 IST
Tipsy man delays Dubai-bound flight with hoax bomb threat
  • Country:
  • India

An inebriated man who wanted to prevent his family members from travelling out of the country on Saturday made a hoax bomb threat to a Dubai-bound private carrier, only to land in the police net.

The city resident wanted to prevent two of his family members from flying to Dubai and made the threat call to the city police control room, prompting the security agencies to launch a full-scale search inside the IndiGo flight 6E 65 which was originally scheduled to depart at 7.20 AM on Saturday, airport and police officials said.

Following the threat call, a thorough check was undertaken by the security agencies to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the flight.

However, no such items were found on the aircraft, with officials and others heaving a sigh of relief.

The IndiGo airline responded to the incident stating that a bomb threat process was initiated and after a delay of about six hours the aircraft was operated from Chennai.

''Due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight 6E 65 Chennai to Dubai was delayed. As per the protocol, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay and the bomb threat process was initiated,'' the airliner said.

''The flight was operated after a delay of about six hours from Chennai,'' it said.

The call was traced to a man in the city who wanted to stop his relatives from flying to Dubai and he was promptly picked up by the police.

Around 180 passengers and crew members of the flight were provided accommodation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022