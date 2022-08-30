Ireland offers public sector workers 6.5% pay rise over two years

Irish public sector workers were offered a 6.5% pay rise over the next two years on Tuesday under a deal agreed by government and trade unions that averted the risk of strike action for now. In June the unions rejected a government offer of a 5% pay increase and began preparing to ballot members for industrial action, saying the initial proposal fell short of matching the rate of inflation, which reached 9% last month.

The Irish Congress of Trade Union recommended that ballots on industrial action be suspended while individual unions vote on whether to accept or reject the latest proposal. ICTU will tally up the votes on Oct. 7. "Neither side has achieved all it sought, but this package is a significant improvement on the payment terms of 'Building Momentum' (the previous agreement which expires at the end of 2022), and it is worth more to those who need it most," ICTU Public Services Committee chairperson Kevin Callinan said in a statement.

The deal, which was struck after talks ran through the night following their resumption on Monday, will backdate a 3% pay increase to February, with an additional 2% kicking in from March 2023 and the final 1.5% delivered seven months later. Lower-paid workers will receive a higher pay increase than the headline figure, ICTU added.

Pay across the Irish economy grew by 2.4% year-on-year in the second quarter, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday, driven by a 3.6% increase in private sector wages. Overall earnings have risen by 13% over the last three years. The government last month increased its budget package for 2023 to 6.7 billion euros ($6.72 billion) to fund greater spending in areas such as public sector pay and increase the amount of money people can earn tax-free.

Public Spending Minister Michael McGrath said the proposed wage deal would add around 1.6 billion euros to the public sector pay bill. It would still leave around 1 billion euros to increase permanent spending elsewhere, according to previous government forecasts. Ministers have also promised an additional package of one-off measures in the Sept. 27 budget to help to fight soaring inflation, which is being driven by high energy prices. ($1 = 0.9976 euros)

