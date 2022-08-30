Bauli launches a new campaign Kya Khaayein

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Italian confectionery brand Bauli India has launched its new campaign 'Kya Khaayein'? for its popular brand Moonfils. The TVC conceptualized by BBH, answers the question that every Indian ask themselves several times a day - 'Kya Khaayein?' (What to eat?). The answer of course is Bauli Moonfils. Bauli Moonfils is made with a traditional Italian recipe. The secret is in the baking process that gives the consumers the signature softness of Bauli. It is filled with a light, and delicious cream to taste authentically Italian. Moonfils is available in four flavours - Choco cream, Strawberry, Vanilla and Orange. They come in the choice of both vegetarian (eggless) and non-vegetarian (made with egg) categories. Bauli Moonfils are available in retail stores as well as large format stores across India and few export markets. They are also present on e-commerce platforms like Big Basket, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, etc. Bauli was founded by Ruggero Bauli in Verona, Italy. Since 1922, Bauli has been the symbol of Italian confectionary art. Over the years the brand Bauli witnessed massive success in Italy for a variety of holiday cakes and confections. In the 2000s, with a vision to highlight their craft beyond Italy and seek fortune in global markets, Bauli went international and is present in over 70 countries. Since then Bauli has been known worldwide for providing high-quality authentic speciality confection. In 2009, Bauli entered West Bengal through a Joint Venture, announcing their arrival in India. It started with the production of ready-to-eat, cream-filled puff rolls. After receiving an overwhelming response from the East market, Bauli expended the distribution to other parts of the country with the entire range of soft fine puff rolls and other NDPs like swirls, cakes and more. Pursuit of excellence being its guiding principle, Bauli Bakes and Sweets says it is committed to create top quality products globally. Bauli has applied over half a century of baking experience and current technologies to the line of everyday products to bring the highest quality and world-renowned products from the house of Bauli! Bauli India is looking to expand its footprint in India by increasing distribution across channels and by introducing new products, formats, and flavours specifically designed for the Indian consumer.

According to Abhinandan Dhoke, MD Bauli India, "Moonfils offer tasty snacks for audiences across generations. There is a growing trend among young Indians to be more experimental and to adapt to a global palate. The Bauli brand has always focused on introducing new-age snack formats to India. Through our robust distribution network, we make this world-class product accessible to our vast audience across the country." This Story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

