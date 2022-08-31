The most prospective companies of real estate tech sphere

New tech companies appear in the real estate industry every day. We encounter them everywhere, because the demand for buying and selling, as well as renting apartments and houses, is growing. With such an influx of new companies, it is difficult to decide which one to choose, which is worthy of attention. Every year, more and more companies make a splash in the market and surprise users with a new service. We will help you understand those that have really conquered the modern market. In some cases, the adoption of technology in real estate has lagged behind its use in other business sectors.

The real estate market is a major component of the world's economy with an estimated value of $7 billion. The introduction of advanced technologies into this area allows for a long time, or even forever, to change the way of doing business in our time. Inoxoft can help you figure out what you can expect from this area, and how best to improve it.

Below, we will share information about the most promising real estate tech companies

that will one day become the best in their field:

Cubicasa

This is a company that generates floor plans in 2-D digital technology and creates accurate, detailed, and practical room plans that make the process of choosing an apartment simple and convenient. The process of creating plans, which previously involved dozens of people as well as a lot of time, special tools, and applications, can now be performed by one person from any device. And it takes only one day, which significantly reduces the time of delivering the product to the client, and attracts attention to the company. The company offers solutions to your issue with attention to detail, and to your desires. Employees are focused on solving the problems faced by a large segment of the real estate market. The service is provided at the highest level.

Revaluate

The highlight of the company lies in its approach to the statistics of customer requests, they can increase the conversion of requests and increase the flow of customers. Instead of dealing with dry statistics, the company uploads all the data to its own database on the platform. Then, the company's employees analyze the contacts taken and assess which of them is really interested in buying, selling, or renting real estate. Also, it is very useful that such an analysis allows you to identify the exact requests of customers, their attention to the details of the geographical location, the number of rooms, the quadrature of an apartment or house, to any broker's services. This is achieved through two things: getting the right information from the right people and at the right time and developing relationships with those people, working on trusting, almost friendly relationships. Predictive analytics largely depend on cold-calling customers who were once in contact with the company's brokers or agents. Further, they simply direct their marketing correctly and get a customer who is willing to make transactions.

Domotics

This is the latest marketing platform for communication in the real estate industry. It allows you to create online meetings with your customers, making them as productive, interactive, and informative as possible. Allowing the client, relying on the experience of the broker, to make a purchase meaningfully, quickly, and efficiently. This platform will not be new for the client, it also contains various photos of the object, information about the location and price, and virtual step-by-step instructions for cooperation. However, this platform will be a platform for collaborative interaction. You will be able to log in at the same time as your customers to check various objects, send important and correct information, answer questions and make hints. Brokers can talk about the properties of objects, curate their shopping experience, and communicate via video link, or through live chat. All this allows us to provide high-quality services of absolutely different levels of brokers and agents. The client can ask all questions directly to the broker at any time, and clarify all the details on the object. All this happens thanks to Domotics' platform.

Artur'in

A company that provides digital marketing services for your real estate business. They take care of all the marketing, social media content, blogs, lead generation, photos, and videos. All this eventually attracts a lot of customers. You can simply log in, see the goals and objectives set, view the client card, see their request and work on it further. They don't do anything new, they just save you time, resources, and effort. What people are doing today, an innovative platform can do tomorrow.

Tomi.ai

The company also advocates for predictive analytics, seeking to use as much data as possible to increase the conversion rate of potential customers in the real estate industry. Employees of the company accurately determine the strengths of each manager, broker, or company and convert them into successful sales. Thus, they track the effective conversion rates of the broker or the whole team, while accurately determining the characteristics of customers, and then set up a marketing campaign to share this data on various social networks. You just have to process applications with potential customers who will definitely make a purchase in your agency. A personal approach is a key to success in the field of real estate. A company that is top in its field takes care of marketing, branding, customer service, etc. This is different from the usual brokerage company, which will never enter the international market. Using the strengths of the company, you can come to great success.

Conclusion

Entering the market and competing with top companies is possible for anyone who puts in a lot of effort and appreciates their business. To become a professional, you need to seek advice, study the market well, and invest a lot of energy and effort. The real estate industry is all about a personalized approach, friendly communication, and taking into account all the small and large details. All this will help you to form the right, and most importantly, profitable offer for both parties.

